Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks country’s leadership for support

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, thanked the UAE’s leadership for supporting sports, in general, and football, in particular, through the construction of the finest sporting facilities and the hosting of major regional, international and Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, sporting events, as well as for assisting sporting talents and raising their performance and skill levels.

He added that the association’s board is grateful for the support provided by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Honorary President of the Association, who is the key decision-maker in the association’s initiatives, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Rashid made his statement during his opening speech at the UAE Football Association Retreat, which began today in the presence of several senior national and international officials, most notably Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and President of the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr.

Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai; Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim, President of the Asian Football Confederation, and Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

In his speech, Sheikh Rashid said, "All previous boards of the association have exerted significant efforts to hire the best experts to lead our national teams, and have helped Emirati talents rise and reach leading regional and international positions in the areas of arbitration and management. Today, we will work hard to continue this journey and fulfil the ambitions of sports lovers from around the country."

Al Mubarak stated that the UAE is capable of drafting a long-term development strategy to achieve sustainability that will not depend on government support, while highlighting the experience of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, at the City Football Group, which is proof that investing in sports can achieve significant results.

The retreat also featured a recorded speech by Infantino, who stressed his keenness to participate in the association’s initiatives, as he believes that they can help shape the future in a unique way