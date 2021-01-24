China announces 80 new coronavirus infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on 23rd January, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 65 of the new cases were local infections.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,991, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.