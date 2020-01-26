UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Confirms 1,970 Coronavirus Cases, 56 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

China confirms 1,970 coronavirus cases, 56 deaths

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Chinese health authorities announced Sunday that 1,975 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including 324 in critical conditions, had been reported in the country by the end of Saturday, said China's state news agency, Xinhua.

The pneumonia illness had resulted in 56 deaths, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 2,684 suspected cases had also been reported, added Xinhua.

More Stories From Middle East

