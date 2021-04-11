China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636, said the Reuters report.