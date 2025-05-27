China's Industrial Profits Grow 1.4 Percent In Four Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 09:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) BEIJING, 27th May, 2025 (WAM) - Profits of China's major industrial companies rose by 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first four months of the year, up from a 0.8 percent increase recorded in the first quarter, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (approximately US$2.78 million) posted combined profits of 2.12 trillion yuan during the January-April period, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that profits of major industrial firms climbed by 3 percent in April compared to the same period last year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Ra ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's industrial profits grow 1.4 percent in four months6 minutes ago
-
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor8 hours ago
-
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences8 hours ago
-
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade9 hours ago
-
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on developing next-generatio ..10 hours ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen disaster response10 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia10 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Race10 hours ago
-
UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup10 hours ago
-
Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi11 hours ago
-
Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE11 hours ago
-
Strategic partnership: South Africa, UAE advance satellite development initiative11 hours ago