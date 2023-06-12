UrduPoint.com

Commander Of Joint Operations Meets Chief Of Australian Defence Force

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, today met with General Angus John Campbell, Chief of the Australian Defence Force, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between their two countries in various military and defence fields, in addition to ways to develop them.

Major General Al Ameri lauded the relations between the two countries, and their growing defence cooperation.

More Stories From Middle East

