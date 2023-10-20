Open Menu

COP28 President-Designate And Secretary-General Of Muslim Council Of Elders Discuss Upcoming Religious Leaders Summit And COP28 Faith Pavilion

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed, in alignment with the vision of the UAE's leadership, the conference presidency places great emphasis on the role of religious leaders and figures.

It ensures their active contribution to global efforts aimed at addressing the implications of climate change and finding tangible, effective solutions to safeguard humanity and our planet.
This came during his reception, on Friday, of Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.

The meeting was set to discuss the final arrangements for the Faith Pavilion at COP28 and the expectations from the Global Religious Leaders Summit for Climate, which Abu Dhabi is hosting on November 6th and 7th.
During the meeting, Dr.

Sultan Al Jaber commended the efforts of both His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

He further commended the two figures’ instrumental role in promoting interfaith dialogue to combat the repercussions of climate change, notably by organizing the Global Religious Leaders Summit and participating in the Faith Pavilion at COP28.


For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders lauded the efforts of the COP28 Presidency in fostering collaboration and joint efforts with all stakeholders and parties to make substantial progress in addressing the existential threat of climate change to life on Earth.
In line with the UAE's leadership vision, the COP28 Presidency aspires for the conference to be a turning point in achieving substantial and tangible progress in global climate action.

This coincides with sustainable economic and social development, all based on its action plan revolving around four pillars: facilitating a structured, responsible, fair, and logical transition in the energy sector; advancing climate finance mechanisms; protecting humans, nature, and enhancing the quality of life and livelihoods; and supporting the aforementioned pillars by ensuring complete inclusion in the conference's framework.

