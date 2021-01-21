COVID-19 vaccination campaign organised for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has started to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for people of determination and their families at the organisation's HQ in Abu Dhabi. The vaccine rollout campaign will be expanded to include the organisation's premises in Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions in a later stage.

Falling within the efforts made at the country level to help curb the spread of the virus, the campaign, titled "Make Vaccination Your First Choice" is being carried out in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) along with a number of no-profit organisations.

The Secretary General of the ZHO, Abdulla Al Humaidan, said the COVID vaccine is the safest and most effective means to help curb the spread of the pandemic and to ensure public health and safety .

He thanked the families of the people of determination for their cooperation as well as to SEHA and non-profit organisations, including Emirates Autism Society, Emirates Down Syndrome Association, UAE Deaf Association, and SEDRA for their collaboration with ZHO to organise the campaign and help people of determination and their families get inoculated.