DAE Bolsters Liquidity Strength With New Financing Actions

Wed 20th October 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 19th October 2021 (WAM) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd, the global aviation services company, today announced financing actions that further enhance the company’s liquidity strength: US$780 million of new Senior Unsecured Term Financings with a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years in two transactions, each underwritten by a leading bank in the region US$800 million of 24-month revolving credit facility maturity extensions from 2023 to 2025 Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, "These new financings and facility extensions underscore DAE’s commitment to maintaining exceptional liquidity and a strong balance sheet as we navigate challenging trends in the aviation industry.

This, combined with the diversity of our approximately 400 lender and investor relationships, has allowed us to operate confidently during the period.

"Our capital strength along with capital from our managed asset mandates has allowed us to provide in excess of US$3 billion of purchase commitments to our airline clients and OEMs during the pandemic."

