Days to go for Dubai Esports and Games Festival with MiniMinter and Abo Flah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is presenting the gaming event of the year, "Play Beyond” on 24th and 25th June, 2023.

Being held on the main stage in the Gaming Theatre, in association with VOX Cinemas, this extraordinary tournament brings together top influencers from around the world, showcasing the exciting and entertaining world of esports.

Play Beyond is not the average gaming competition; it is a clash of titans, where the best influencers will battle it out across multiple genres. There will be mind-blowing gameplay, awe-inspiring skills, and epic moments as gaming legends go head-to-head for the coveted Play Beyond Trophy.

The competition will feature a Regional Team comprising four influential gamers from the middle East and an International Team with four renowned influencers from different corners of the world. These gaming superstars have been battling it out across the globe, playing games such as Fall Guys, Fortnite, Rocket League, FIFA 23, Overcooked, Street Fighter 6 and Call of Duty. They will come together for the final to engage in intense matches that will keep visitors on the edge of their seats.

This two-day tournament promises surprises, mid-game challenges, and stoppage time, ensuring a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

On the International Team, the presence of MiniMinter (Instagram: @miniminter), a beloved influencer with a massive following, adds an extra layer of excitement to the event. Fans can look forward to a unique Meet and Greet opportunity with him. Grant is also on board (Instagram: @granthinds), whose engaging content and expert analysis have captivated audiences worldwide. Gaming superstar, Demisux (Instagram: @demisux) and gaming tournament expert, Granthinds (Instagram: @granthinds) will join the pair.

Among the influencers competing for the Regional Team is AboFlah as the team captain (Instagram: @aboflah). His charismatic personality and gaming prowess have made him a favourite among fans. Saeed Wolf (Instagram: @saeed.wolf) will also be present, showcasing his strategic gameplay and captivating audience engagement. Alongside these players will be Bashayer (Instagram: @_.gh/), an influential figure in the gaming community known for her impressive gaming skills. Basharkk (Instagram: @basharkk) will also be in attendance, bringing his unique style and talent to the Play Beyond tournament.

