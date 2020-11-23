UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi Pens New Five-year Deal With Al Jazira FC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year deal with Al Jazira FC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Al Jazira FC defender Khalifa Al Hammadi has committed his future to the club, signing a new five-year contract with the Pride of Abu Dhabi.

Al Hammadi has established himself as a key figure for both club and country since making his professional debut three years ago when he was just 19 years old.

The 22-year-old defender who is a product of the club’s academy system, will remain at Al Jazira until at least 2025, following the signing of his new deal.

Speaking on his new contract, Al Hammadi said: "To further commit to Al Jazira is a dream come true and something that I am exceptionally proud of and very grateful for the support of the club’s Directors and management.

"I have grown up at the club, learnt at the club and am eternally grateful for the opportunities that Al Jazira has given me. We have a great squad of players and I am pleased to be a part of this and I’m looking forward to achieving so much more over the coming years and repaying the faith shown in me by the club and fans.

"

Al Jazira FC’s Sporting Director, Mads Davidsen, added: "Khalifa is one of the best young players in the UAE and he continues to develop and show his ability on a weekly basis. He is a key part of Marcel’s plans for the team and it is great that he is committed to the club as we look to a bright future with further success and silverware.

"Khalifa has shown the pathway of hard work and dedication from rising through the academy to first team and he continues to set a great example to the rest of the young players at the club."

Al Hammadi has played in all six of AL Jazira’s Arabian Gulf League fixtures this season as well as featuring for the United Arab Emirates national team’s fixtures earlier this month.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Young United Arab Emirates All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

16 seconds ago

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

30 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

2 minutes ago

Three persons injured in cylinder blast

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.