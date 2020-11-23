Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year deal with Al Jazira FC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Al Jazira FC defender Khalifa Al Hammadi has committed his future to the club, signing a new five-year contract with the Pride of Abu Dhabi.

Al Hammadi has established himself as a key figure for both club and country since making his professional debut three years ago when he was just 19 years old.

The 22-year-old defender who is a product of the club’s academy system, will remain at Al Jazira until at least 2025, following the signing of his new deal.

Speaking on his new contract, Al Hammadi said: "To further commit to Al Jazira is a dream come true and something that I am exceptionally proud of and very grateful for the support of the club’s Directors and management.

"I have grown up at the club, learnt at the club and am eternally grateful for the opportunities that Al Jazira has given me. We have a great squad of players and I am pleased to be a part of this and I’m looking forward to achieving so much more over the coming years and repaying the faith shown in me by the club and fans.

"

Al Jazira FC’s Sporting Director, Mads Davidsen, added: "Khalifa is one of the best young players in the UAE and he continues to develop and show his ability on a weekly basis. He is a key part of Marcel’s plans for the team and it is great that he is committed to the club as we look to a bright future with further success and silverware.

"Khalifa has shown the pathway of hard work and dedication from rising through the academy to first team and he continues to set a great example to the rest of the young players at the club."

Al Hammadi has played in all six of AL Jazira’s Arabian Gulf League fixtures this season as well as featuring for the United Arab Emirates national team’s fixtures earlier this month.