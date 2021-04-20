Department of Government Relations enhanced Sharjah’s stature as knowledge-based economic centre: Fahim Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, stated that the department has enhanced the stature of the UAE, in general, and Sharjah, in particular, as an economic centre based on knowledge, while attracting various global investments and partnerships aimed at employing technology and innovation and achieving sustainable development.

"On the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has implemented ambitious plans for several key sectors, which are the economy, trade, education, knowledge, culture and heritage, as part of a comprehensive programme that aims to make the emirate a global centre of these sectors. The department, which was established in 2014, communicates with international strategic partners, being a diplomatic portal that promotes Sharjah abroad," Al Qasimi said, noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is a strategic partner of the department.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Qasimi explained, "Sharjah has a diverse cultural infrastructure that we are currently advancing, as part of an international programme for showcasing Emirati culture, demonstrated through the organisation of the Sharjah Heritage Days and the Sharjah International Book Fair."

The department’s work involves improving relations with friendly countries to reinforce the country’s prominent reputation, he added, affirming that economic and tourism investments are always based on cultural understanding and the establishment of relations with countries in question.

On the department’s role in supporting the emirate’s sustainable development strategy, he pointed out that it focuses on communities and cities that have similar experiences and ambitions to Sharjah, such as St. Petersburg and Cambridge.

Al Qasimi asserted that the department supports the diversification of all sectors, with an emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) based on technology and innovation, to reinforce the emirate’s stature as a hub for international companies.

He then cited the examples of Gulftainer, Air Arabia and Bee’ah.

Al Qasimi further said that the department, in cooperation with relevant authorities, is overseeing Sharjah’s digital transformation project that began five years ago, adding that 40 percent of government departments services are currently available digitally, numbering 24 services.

He then explained that the project established the "Sharjah Digital Office," which is responsible for establishing a digital infrastructure over three phases. Phase I consists of establishing data centres, phase II of utilising the best technological programmes to establish comprehensive management, and phase III of providing relevant services, he further added.

The first comprehensive community services platform will be launched in the next few months, along with digital projects focusing on five pillars, which are digital government services, digital real estate services, digital water and electricity services, transport sector digitisation, and health sector digitisation.

On the department’s efforts to enhance Sharjah’s global image, Al Qasimi stressed that the department aims to coordinate the efforts and activities of the emirate’s organisations and community in regional and international cultural, economic and technological events, affirming that the department is the official representative of the emirate, which conveys its message during global events, promotes its development and cultural achievements, and establishes an effective relationship network between the emirate and regional and international entities.

These efforts resulted in the emirate being awarded the titles of the "Capital of Arab Culture," the "Arab Tourism Capital," and the " World Book Capital City" in 2019, and it was named a child-friendly city by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), strengthening its stature as a centre for international companies, he said in conclusion.