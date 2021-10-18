UrduPoint.com

Department Of Health – Abu Dhabi Exhibits Government Health Platform At GITEX Technology Week

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, UAE, 18 October 2021: Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, is introducing the Government Health Platform at the now-running GITEX Technology Week 2021.

The platform aims to promote a healthy work environment, by providing health status index across government entities and facilitating employers to plan awareness and screening campaigns in the workplace. Using the latest AI technologies and advanced forecasting tools to provide analytics and insights, the Government Health Platform safeguards the health of all registered government and semi-government employees and ensures business continuity.

Adhering to the highest privacy standards, the new platform is being developed by DoH and is launched in collaboration with the Department of Government Support (DGS), in line with its strategy to maintain the safety and wellbeing of the community.

A collaboration agreement was signed during GITEX Technology Week 2021 by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH and Fahed Salem Al-Kayyoomi, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Support (DGS), in presence of Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of The Department of Government Support (DGS).

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH said: "This collaboration goes hand in hand with the ongoing efforts and guidance of our wise leadership. Following Abu Dhabi’s outstanding response to the pandemic, we are working tirelessly to preserve the health and safety of all community members in the emirate. We are confident in the potential of the platform to deliver an innovative and timely solution when it comes to safeguarding the health and safety of our community."

The platform was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent and reduce the spread of the virus. The system provides swift PCR test results, vaccine details and helps in developing preventive measures and being extended as health status index for government departments.

Fahed Salem Al-Kayyoomi, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Support (DGS) said: "The agreement between the Department of Health and DGS is key to enabling a future government and achieving a high level of efficiency in government entities. The Government Health Platform launched today is set to provide DGS with advanced analytics and insights that would help cultivate new practices and regulations for HR systems as well as develop new programmes and initiatives to promote a healthy and safe work environment for all AD Government employees ensuring high productivity at work."

