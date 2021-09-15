DEWA completes its pavilion in Sustainability District of Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed the construction of its pavilion in the Sustainability District of Expo 2020 Dubai, which aligns with development and innovation, as reflected in the exterior of its design, and features decorative ribbed façade that mimic onward moving portals consistent with the company’s progressive initiatives.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, has inspected the pavilion, which is characterised by a modern design that aligns with its role as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai and its efforts to reshape the concept of utilities to contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil; Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence; Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future; Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice President of Civil Projects Engineering & Water Maintenance; and other DEWA officials.

He said that DEWA has allocated AED4.26 billion to supply the world-class event with electricity and water, as well as supporting its electricity and water infrastructure projects using the latest smart systems.

"We are confident that Expo 2020 Dubai will be an international platform that contributes to developing innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the world for a brighter future for generations to come," he said.

Al Tayer noted that through its participation, DEWA aims to provide a unique experience for visitors and introduce them to the company’s efforts, which contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. DEWA’s pavilion highlights our innovative projects and initiatives, especially in renewable and clean energy and using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to disrupt the entire business of public utilities. DEWA intends to become the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems through Digital DEWA, its digital arm. The pavilion features three key areas: The exhibition area, which includes eight projects; the backyard; and the Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) area.

The pavilion highlights the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Upon its completion, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

It also showcases the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the MENA to produce hydrogen using solar power. It was implemented in collaboration between DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy at the outdoor testing facilities of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The pilot plant has been designed to accommodate future applications and test platforms of different uses for hydrogen for industry and transportation.

Digital DEWA, the company’s digital arm, aims to make DEWA the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage while expanding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital services.

Digital DEWA focuses on four pillars: Solar Energy, Energy Storage, AI, and digital services.

The 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta is the first of its kind in the GCC, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a life span of up to 80 years. The hydroelectric power station will use water in the Hatta Dam and an upper reservoir that is being built in the mountain. Advanced turbines that run on clean energy generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, will pump water from the dam to the upper reservoir. Turbines operated by the waterfall speed from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity and supply it to DEWA’s grid.

The company also showcases its Space-D programme, which aims to build DEWA’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks, and will take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. The project features the launch of the main satellite equipped with the latest imaging and satellite communication technologies to monitor the performance and efficiency of the photovoltaic solar panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using special cameras on the Primary satellite. It will also study the impact of weather and climate change on energy infrastructure and supply, to enhance the reliability of supply and sustainability of resources.

The pavilion features a model of its new headquarters named Al Shera’a (Arabic for Sail). It will be the world’s tallest, largest, and smartest government Zero Energy building. Total energy used in the building during a year will be equal to or less than the energy produced on-site during that year. DEWA’s new headquarters is designed to receive a platinum rating by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and a silver rating from the WELL Building Standard. It will use the latest technologies, including IoT, Big Data and Open Data, AI, and the latest smart-building management technologies.

As part of its pavilion, DEWA has dedicated a stand for the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO). WGEO and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will organise the ‘MENA Climate Week 2022’, in collaboration with UNDP, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the World Bank Group. The UAE will host the event for the first time in the MENA on 2-3 March 2022.

DEWA has allocated a stand at its pavilion for the Solar Decathlon Middle East (SDME). It is part of the partnership between the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and DEWA with the US Department of Energy. The Authority will also showcase the designs submitted by universities in the second SDME, which will be held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai. This includes the design that won 1st place in the first SDME, which DEWA organised in 2018. It was designed by a team from Virginia Tech in the US.