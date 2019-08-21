DEWA explores collaboration with Chinese companies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has received Li Xuhang, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, who recently assumed his post.

Al Tayer congratulated the Chinese Consul on the new post, wishing him success in his upcoming diplomatic missions. He emphasised the depth of UAE-China relations, as UAE is the second largest trade partner of China worldwide and the largest partner of China in the Arab World.

He went on to note that DEWA has strategic partnerships with many Chinese energy-related organisations and companies. Several major Chinese companies are taking part in DEWA's projects, especially at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar project in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between DEWA and Chinese companies in energy-related areas, especially clean and renewable energy. Dubai has consolidated its position as a global hub for clean energy in support of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to produce 75 percent of Dubai's total power output from clean energy sources by 2050.

The Chinese Consul-General commended the comprehensive development of Dubai and expressed his country’s interest in investing in Dubai’s renewable energy sector and further cooperation with DEWA.