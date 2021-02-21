DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as part of UAE Innovates 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inaugurated DEWA Innovation Week in celebration of UAE Innovates 2021.

This is part of its commitment to enhancing the UAE’s position as one of the most innovative countries preparing for the future. Al Tayer was briefed about the innovations highlighted in the Innovation Tent at DEWA’s Head Office.

DEWA’s different divisions showcase more than 30 new innovative projects. Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents and senior officials at DEWA joined Al Tayer. Innovation Week includes several virtual activities and events in the Innovation Tent.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s commitment to consolidate and promote the culture of innovation and making it a daily practice in the government’s work.

It also strives to enhance social participation in designing and developing futuristic work mechanisms and proactive solutions for challenges in the next 50 years.

DEWA’s Innovation Week is held from 21st to 25th February. It includes the virtual Future Next Conference that brings together an array of speakers, creators and innovators locally and globally. DEWA’s Innovation Week also includes a virtual Hackathon Competition under the theme "A Sustainable Global Digital Experience", with the participation of its employees. Additionally, DEWA organises 20 virtual workshops in future technologies for more than 1,000 employees, students, and customers.