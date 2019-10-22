DEWA renews cooperation with Honeywell to expand smart grids in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, renewed its collaboration with Honeywell to install 250,000 additional smart meters across Dubai, bringing the total number of such meters installed as part of the "Smart Applications via Smart Grid and Meters" initiative to approximately one million.

Smart meters are the main features of DEWA's "Smart Applications via Smart Grid and Meters" initiative, which aims to develop an advanced infrastructure, capable of supporting Dubai's efforts to become the smartest and happiest city in the world. The strategy includes several programmes aimed at improving energy management through investments in projects worth up to AED7 billion, which are scheduled to be completed in the short, medium and long terms until 2035.

The most outstanding feature of the Honeywell smart meters is the flexibility and adaptability to various telecommunication technologies, whether wired or wireless, such as GPRS, RF, G3 PLC, and LPWAN, among others. Honeywell smart meters will use the wireless module.

"We are delighted to partner with DEWA again to expand the smart metering project. Honeywell smart meters form the basis of smart energy initiatives in Dubai.

We have been working with DEWA for many years to set new standards and develop a new approach to energy use in Dubai," said Norm Gilsdorf, President of Honeywell, High Growth Regions, middle East, and Russia.

"Our smart solutions enable DEWA to create a smarter power grid, providing smart energy management solutions that drive energy efficiency, operational improvements, and cost savings for the Authority. It will also provide consumers with data to help them understand their usage and energy consumption patterns. Our main objective is to support DEWA in the achievement of the government’s sustainability goals and promote the smarter use of electricity throughout Dubai," he added.

DEWA’s agreement with Honeywell comes on the sidelines of the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, 2019, being organised by DEWA at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 21st to 23rd October.

The Authority is organising the exhibition in conjunction with the 4th Dubai Solar Show. Some 2,350 exhibitors from 55 countries will participate in the 21st WETEX, spread over an area of 85,000 square metres.