DEWA To Participate In Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 As Organising Partner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it is participating in the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) as the organising partner.

DIPMF is organised by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) in cooperation with the Project Management Institute (PMI), DP World, and the Learning Partner, the International Institute for Learning (IIL), under the theme "Fostering Wellbeing".

On the second day of the DIPMF, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Sustainability in Project Management".

“We are pleased to be the organising partner of the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is held under the theme ‘Fostering Wellbeing', to present Dubai’s experience in project management as well as best practices and experiences implemented in Dubai, which has become a global benchmark for best practices in all sectors, especially major projects in infrastructure, services and real estate," Al Tayer said.

"Dubai has achieved global leadership in these areas and maintains its top position in global competitiveness reports. During our participation in the DIPMF, we will highlight DEWA’s experience in developing infrastructure projects according to the highest standards of sustainability as well as our efforts in implementing pioneering projects to diversify our sources of clean energy production. These include all the clean and renewable energy sources and technologies available in Dubai, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production from clean energy sources by 2050,” he added.

The 8th DIPMF is held on 25th-26th January 2023 in Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. During its participation, DEWA will highlight its key projects in the renewable and clean energy sector, smart initiatives, and efforts to advance sustainable development and promote the transition towards a sustainable green economy.

