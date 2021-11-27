DEWA welcomes US Consul General to its Innovation Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Meghan Gregonis, United States Consul General in Dubai, to DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The visit aimed to review the latest renewable energy technologies and the Centre’s innovations in supporting the future of clean energy.

Al Tayer highlighted the various sections of the Innovation Centre to the US Consul General. The Centre reflects DEWA’s efforts to support innovation in clean energy and develop creative solutions for the production and management of renewable energy.

He noted that the Centre supports DEWA’s renewable and clean energy projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. When completed, it will contribute to reducing over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Al Tayer explained that through the Centre, DEWA aims to support innovation in clean and renewable energy. It aims to develop the skillset and capacity of the next generation of innovators and young Emiratis in clean energy technologies, host events, seminars and workshops, build partnerships with universities and startups in the areas of innovation and exchange of knowledge, in addition to raising awareness on clean energy and sustainability.

The Centre’s innovations in solar energy support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Carbon Neutrality initiative to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy by 2050.

Visitors to the Innovation Centre can explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy.

The area includes over 30 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in renewable energy. The site also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants, and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation.

The Centre also features an exhibition on key components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and the Solar Power Tower. It also showcases DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.