DEWA wins 5 awards at Dubai Government Excellence including Elite Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 20th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has honoured Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) with 5 awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Awards 2021.

The most prominent award is the Elite Award, which is awarded to government entities that score 600 points or more. Other awards include the Best Entity in the Emiratisation Field, Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee, Dubai Medal for Young Employee, and special recognition for the Unknown Soldier.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, for their continuous support for excellence and leadership within government, to help it achieve world-class standards.

"We are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continue the journey to excellence in all areas and across all levels. DEWA’s winning of 5 awards in Dubai Government Excellence Awards, including the Elite Award, confirms that we are on the right path to fulfilling the vision of our wise leadership. We consider excellence as our main pillar to achieve our vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

At DEWA, excellence is a daily work programme that we implement according to specific strategies and plans. We have institutionalised a culture of excellence based on total quality management and sustainable excellence standards to achieve the happiness of customers and society as a whole," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer also commended the DGEP, confirming that it has stimulated positive and constructive competition among government organisations, which has contributed to enhancing their performance and encouraging them to adopt excellence and creativity to develop government work in Dubai to the highest global standards. Al Tayer also commended DEWA’s employees for their efforts, contributing to the organisation winning many prestigious local and international awards.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, emphasised that receiving 5 awards at DGEP Awards 2021, underlines DEWA’s global position in different areas of excellence. DEWA has become a benchmark for developing and implementing the highest standards and practices of excellence in all its activities and operations.

Dr. Aaesha Abdulla Alnuaimi, Director of DEWA’s Solar Innovation Centre, received the Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee. Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, Senior Engineer - Innovation Ecosystem and DEWA’s Youth Council President, received the Dubai Medal for Young Employee. Gulzar Shah from the Transmission Power Division at DEWA, received the Unknown Soldier award.