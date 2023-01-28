DEWA’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’ responds to over 6.8mn enquiries in 6-year period

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) virtual employee ‘Rammas’, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), answered more than 6.8 million enquiries since its launch in the first quarter of 2017 until the end of December 2022.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA launched Rammas as part of its strategy to employ AI in all its operations and services. Rammas encourages the use of smart channels, reduces the number of visits to DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres and supports smart adoption at DEWA, which reached 99 percent in 2022.

“DEWA focuses on the future by using technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Energy Storage, and the internet of Things (IoT), as well as developing the technological infrastructure and providing the latest solutions. This supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the Dubai 10X initiative, and the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” Al Tayer said.