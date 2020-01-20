UrduPoint.com
DMCC Partners With Dubai Companies To Boost Sustainability

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced an up to 30 percent discount rate on licence fees for companies with membership of the UN Global Compact.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest voluntary sustainability initiative that encourages businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation. Over 12,000 organisations are currently signed up to the initiative.

During a briefing session at Almas Tower yesterday, 15 leading companies registered in DMCC were recognised for becoming official signatories of the UN Global Compact. DMCC’s active support of the international initiative falls in line with its corporate sustainability strategy, and wider effort to promote the integration of sustainability into the heart of the 17,000 businesses based in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

"We are acutely aware of how important the United Nations Global Compact initiative is, and the positive societal, environmental and economic impact it has across the world. DMCC’s active membership with the UN Global Compact falls in line with our sustainability strategy, and ongoing support of the UAE Government’s agenda for responsible economic growth," said Feryal Ahmadi, DMCC Chief Operating Officer.

"DMCC has embedded sustainability at every level of its decision-making process," she continued, adding, "we recognise our responsibility to encourage meaningful change within the 17,000 companies registered with us. Joining the UN Global Compact is hugely beneficial for our members, and it is why we decided to offer commercial incentives."

Ahmadi noted, "Looking ahead, we will continue to encourage companies to embrace the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and contribute towards a better and more sustainable future for all."

The 15 DMCC member companies that have pioneered DMCC’s initiative to join the UN Global Compact and work closely with the Global Compact Network - UAE are: ALROSA EAST; AMC Advertising; Astrolabs; BulkWhiz; Cafu; Dhamani Jewels; German Arabian Serviced Offices; Greek & Delicious; Hakan Group; India middle East Agro Trade & Industry Investment Forum; Kaizen Global Enterprises; Lava Group; Nook; Olam International; and Sprii.

