DMCC’s First 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ Event Concludes In Barcelona

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 02:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) DMCC – the world's flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced the conclusion of its first international roadshow series "Made For Trade Live" 2023, in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

DMCC's flagship roadshow looks to unlock bilateral trade and business opportunities while showcasing Dubai's global trade hub position. It has been credited for expanding trade relations with various business communities in major cities worldwide.

The event marked DMCC's fifth visit to Barcelona under an ever-strengthening UAE-Spain relationship. It highlighted the commercial appeal of Dubai to Spanish firms looking to expand their business abroad.

Held in partnership with major Spanish organisations, including the Government of Catalonia's Department of Climate Action, food and Rural Agenda, Bank Sabadell, Prodeca, and Foment del Treball Nacional, the event explored how Spanish companies can expand their international footprint through DMCC and Dubai.

The visit also touched upon DMCC's value proposition, offering businesses world-class infrastructure and easy access to industry-specific ecosystems in Dubai.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, "Bilateral trade between the UAE and Spain has grown rapidly in recent years, with non-oil trade exceeding US$2.

6 billion in 2022. Spain is now the UAE's fifth-largest European trade partner, and we have witnessed this dynamic growth first-hand, with 50 Spanish companies setting up at DMCC in recent years. Spain remains one of our priority markets for 2023 and beyond as we look to expand our support for Spanish businesses and attract further FDI to Dubai."

Maria Helena De Felipe, Vice-President of Foment del Treball Nacional, stated, "The opportunity for Spanish businesses to expand their operations through Dubai has never been more apparent. DMCC offers a solid platform that Spanish businesses can use to accelerate their growth, so we are proud to support DMCC in hosting this critical event."

Underpinning DMCC as one of the world's most interconnected business districts and the ease of doing business in Dubai, the Made For Trade Live roadshow conducted 14 events worldwide in 2022.

In 2022, DMCC's Made For Trade Live series played a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting a record-breaking 3,049 new member companies to DMCC, bringing the total number of businesses in the free zone to over 22,000.

