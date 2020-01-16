DoE launches new innovation platform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, launched a new platform to support innovation, the 'Department of Energy Innovation Platform', in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals and DoE’s efforts towards energy transition during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020.

The new platform seeks to attract innovators and experts from the energy sector, as well as owners of small and medium enterprises, students, and the domestic and global community to share innovation and generate ideas that support the sector and ensure environmental sustainability.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Khumairi, DoE’s Executive Director of Strategic Affairs, said, "Promoting a culture of innovation and seeking solutions that enhance and streamline operations is a defining issue of our times. The DoE Innovation Platform will address the energy goals of the society to support the economy, and the environment - the three pillars of the UAE’s energy transformation."

The platform provides a simple and user-friendly experience for visitors, who will have just two steps to access it. The first step is to choose the appropriate category for the project from the list of nine categories, following which they will be required to provide a simple description of the idea and fill in the contact details.

The evaluation stage will begin with an initial assessment of the idea by the DoE’s innovation team, followed by a technical evaluation by experts. Once the assessment is complete, the team will offer internal recommendations regarding the feasibility and best approaches for adopting and implementing the ideas, as well as the type of support its owner will need.

The DoE stand at the World Future Energy Summit offers an integrated experience to its visitors, featuring a section devoted to innovation, which introduces visitors to the DoE’s role and commitment to supporting and promoting innovation in the energy sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general.

During ADSW 2020, the department’s focus will be on activities and events related to innovation, youth, women, and society such as the Climate Innovation Exchange forum, the Youth for Sustainability hub, Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy, and 'The Festival' at Masdar City.