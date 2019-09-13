By Nour Salman ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) Centuries have passed since the founding of pottery and ceramic art, with decorative pieces defining the cultural expressions of the world. In today’s fast-paced, high-tech society, artists and artisans still take pleasure in the ancient process, creating new art forms through the medium of the ceramic arts.

One such artist is Mani Suri, who was first introduced to the pottery process in South Africa’s Johannesburg in 2006. Her love for the art began long before then, Suri told the Emirates news Agency, WAM. "I don’t remember exactly when it was that I fell in love with pottery, but I’ve been buying pieces since childhood," she added.

Suri said that as a child she used to go out to village fairs and bring home colourful birds and animals made out clay. "Even my piggy bank, which I used to save money, was made of clay," she fondly recalls.

The artist said that her interest the medium grew further as she got older, particularly with the process involved in creating ceramic pieces. Her learning journey began in South Africa and continued in India, Egypt and Australia, where she explored different cultures within her artworks.

Now, these pieces will be on display in the UAE Capital, as part of her upcoming exhibition, ‘Down to Earth’, in which each artwork has gone through a unique journey from "Mother Earth to Mother Fire".

"My first solo exhibition was in 2008 in South Africa, and it took place just two years after being introduced to clay," Suri told WAM.

"This exhibition is mainly of the work I’ve done in the UAE over the past two years. Before leaving Abu Dhabi, I wanted to share my creative efforts with my friends," she explained.

"Abu Dhabi and the UAE has been very inspiring for me," Suri said, adding, "There is a lot of creativity in most of the things that are done here."

"Sometimes," she continued, "even the beautiful buildings inspire me to create asymmetrical shapes." One of the pieces that will be displayed at the show, ‘Desert Safari, was inspired by the local landscape, Suri enthused.

When asked to describe her aesthetic, Suri said that bold colours and asymmetric shapes intrigue her. "I also find that the energy of what I’m looking at is very important. Be it a piece of ceramic or a painting on the wall, I see it as my companion that I have to face every day. If I feel I can live with it, then its aesthetics work for me."

Suri, who has practised pottery for the past 12 years, said that her choice of bold colours would be self-evident at the exhibition. Visitors will be "amazed" by the colours and shapes of works exhibited, she noted, adding that her style is a move away from traditional pottery art forms.

Held under the patronage of the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, ‘Down to Earth’ will open 14th September at Burj Mohammed bin Rashid, near the World Trade Centre in Abu Dhabi.