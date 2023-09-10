Open Menu

DP World Announced As Strategic Partner For 21st Arab Media Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 11:15 PM

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), today announced DP World as the Strategic Partner of the 21st edition of the event.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum will be held from 26th-27th September at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

AMF 2023 is set to bring together political figures, writers, thought leaders and decision-makers, renowned media personalities, and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, said, “The Arab Media Forum has evolved significantly in size and scale since its inaugural edition in 2001, to become a strategic platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. In many ways, it mirrors our own trajectory of growth, as we transcend boundaries and open channels of limitless possibility through our smart logistics solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Press Club once again for this initiative and familiarise international audiences with Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best cities for trade and innovation. We also look forward to sharing insights on our contributions to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 and discussing some key challenges and opportunities for the logistics industry over the next decade,” Bin Sulayem added.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of DPC, expressed her appreciation to DP World, one of the UAE’s leading companies, for its ongoing support of the Arab Media Forum and its significant contributions to the event's success. She commended the enduring partnership between DPC and DP World, emphasising the national company's crucial role in enhancing Dubai's position as a prominent global trade and logistics hub.

“Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to chart its path towards the future, with the media sector playing a pivotal role as a key partner in this journey. The growing recognition among national companies of the sector's significance is forging new avenues for the development of Arab media, propelling it to adapt and thrive amid the dynamic transformations in the media landscape,” she added.

The partnership between DP World and the Dubai Press Club underscores the shared commitment of both entities to ensuring the success of the Forum. This forum annually draws over 3,000 global participants.

AMF 2023 will explore opportunities and address challenges across the media industry spectrum. The largest gathering of Arab media stakeholders is set to take a deep look at new trends, Artificial Intelligence in media, and global developments that are shaping the future of the industry in the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange UAE Dubai Company Rashid Hub Sultan Ahmed September Media Event From Industry Best Arab

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

49 minutes ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

49 minutes ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

50 minutes ago
 DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator ..

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachuse ..

50 minutes ago
UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategi ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategic position and proactive prese ..

50 minutes ago
 World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platfor ..

World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’ ..

50 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

3 hours ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

3 hours ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East