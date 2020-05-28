DP World joins with TradeLens to digitise global supply chains

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) DP World has announced the completion of the early stages of the integration with TradeLens, a blockchain-based digital container logistics platform, jointly developed by A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM.

The collaboration between DP World and the TradeLens platform will help accelerate the digitisation of global supply chains. DP World aims to connect all its 82 marine and inland container terminals, as well as feeder companies and logistics divisions with TradeLens.

In 2019 DP World's terminals handled 71.2 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers from around 70,000 vessels.

TradeLens brings together data from the entire global supply chain ecosystem including shippers, port operators and shipping lines. It also aims to modernise manual and paper-based documents, replacing them with blockchain-enabled digital solutions.

TradeLens provides visibility across the entire supply chain, from booking to clearance to payments and is built on a wealth of input from the industry including direct integrations with more than 110 ports and terminals, 15 plus customs authorities around the world and an increasing number of intermodal providers.

For DP World the data from its integration with TradeLens will improve operational efficiency with earlier visibility of container flows across multiple carriers.

It will also expand the capabilities of DP World's digital platforms created to move online the management of logistics. The DF Alliance, SeaRates, LandRates and AirRates enable shippers to move cargo to and from anywhere at the click of a mouse, across DP World's network and beyond.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, "DP World is working to deliver integrated supply chain solutions to cargo owners, backed by our global network of ports, terminals, economic zones and inland operations. By working with TradeLens we will accelerate the digitisation of global trade."

"It is very encouraging to see the continued adoption of the TradeLens platform among global logistics players as it helps global supply chain customers expand and explore the benefits of digital documentation flows," said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean and Logistics, A.P. Moller - Maersk.

"With four of the five largest global port operators actively engaged with TradeLens, the coverage of the ecosystem continues to expand rapidly," said Mike White, CEO GTD Solutions and Head of TradeLens.

DP World has already connected Cochin Port (India) with the TradeLens platform via API technology. Plans to collaborate with other DP World business units, including the feeder line Unifeeder, have also been initiated.