DP World showcases sophisticated innovations at GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) Global trade enabler DP World is showcasing three breakthrough innovations under the umbrella of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, PCFC, at the GITEX.

These innovations are featuring on a mega stand themed ‘Gateway to Future Innovations’, and included Box-Bay Storage, Twist Lock Robot and Block Chain.

The displayed innovations, according to the company, highlight DP World's commitment, and enable smarter trade by delivering first-in-class logistics solutions and services to make a better future for everyone.

Box-Bay Storage The technology is going to solve a decades-old problem by giving port operators direct access to any sea container, overcoming the need to "reshuffle" containers whenever one is needed. The expected result is 200 per cent more capacity than a conventional terminal. This is two-and-a-half to three times more containers per hectare than all competitors can currently do.

The idea is to stack up to 11 shipping containers into vertical columns about three times the average height currently used and house each one in an individual compartment.

An automated system can then retrieve each without moving any others. Inter Terminal Transfer of Container using External Trucks. The main objective of this initiative is to reduce traffic congestion within JAFZA/DP WORLD Terminals for container movement between T1, T2 and T3.

Twist Lock Robot The "Twist lock Bot" is a robotic arm to remove/engage twist locks on the container without human intervention. It can smartly handle different types of locks of internal trucks. The advanced system offers many great benefits, including increasing safety by removing workforce from pinning station, enhancing productivity by reducing human activity with the robotic arm, and 20 percent faster than humans performing the same activity.

Block Chain DP World’s Block Chain project is set to speed up automation of operations through Block chain technology towards a more streamlined and secure procedures. This supports Dubai’s Block Chain strategy.