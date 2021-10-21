UrduPoint.com

DSC Signs Exclusive Technology Partnership Agreement With Tecnotree

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has selected Tecnotree, a leading global provider of technology solutions for Digital Service Providers, as its exclusive technology and ecosystem partner, following the signing of a strategic partnership.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council and Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Head of the UAE Digital Government and Director-General of Digital Dubai and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council as well as dignitaries from Du, Etisalat and others.

As part of the multi-year contract, Tecnotree will provide its B2B2X platform, Tecnotree MomentsTM, that uses a 5G enabled marketplace and will automate DSC’s IT infrastructure and processes to deliver a new age of multi-experience to sports fans as well as ecosystem players, including event organisers, sporting venues, equipment providers, devices, coaches and more.

Tecnotree Moments tm is a unique new technology platform that will enable the monetization of Over-The-Top (OTT) services for digital service providers, accelerating growth in their markets. DSC develops and organizes holistic sports events across Dubai and has chosen Tecnotree Moments to automate infrastructure and processes that will streamline event ticketing, e-sports tournament leagues, high-quality video streaming with minimum latency, coaching and training subscriptions, gym and spa subscriptions, and sponsor management.

Hareb commented, "We are pleased to sign this exclusive partnership agreement with Tecnotree, our prestigious digital partner. In recent years, we have seen technology substantially increase its presence in the world of sports, and even bigger changes are on the way with the digitalisation of sports and emergence of various technologies."

Ravichander stated, "DSC and Tecnotree partnership is an extremely exciting opportunity and heralds a new era where the market is changing at an accelerated pace. It endorses our strategy & vision around the convergence of sports and technology and the emergence of new digitally connected ecosystems around sports. By bringing digital identity, subscription, and partner lifecycle management capabilities onto our state-of-the-art Tecnotree Moments platform, we can help DSC accelerate revenue growth, while also providing an enhanced and seamless experience for consumers to enjoy the new partner economy that we plan to co-create."

