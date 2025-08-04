Open Menu

DSQC Recalls Sharjah Ruler’s University Of Coimbra Honorary Doctorate

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DSQC recalls Sharjah Ruler’s University of Coimbra honorary doctorate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) has revisited a significant milestone in the academic journey of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who was awarded an honorary doctorate by Portugal’s University of Coimbra in October 2018.

The recognition came in appreciation of Sheikh Sultan’s lifelong contributions to history, literature, and cultural research. His extensive research has shed light on major historical facts and the development of human societies. The university described His Highness as “the man who brings cultures together.”

Established in 1290, the University of Coimbra is the oldest university in Portugal and among the oldest in Europe.

It is a leading academic and research institution and was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013. The honorary doctorate is its highest distinction, conferred on individuals who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in cultural, literary, or scientific fields.

Throughout its history, the university has bestowed this honour upon just 190 distinguished figures from Portugal and around the world, including current Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and the former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

During the award ceremony, His Highness commended the university’s leadership for promoting cultural exchange and strengthening ties between nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Europe Sharjah Man Coimbra Portugal October 2018 From

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East