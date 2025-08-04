DSQC Recalls Sharjah Ruler’s University Of Coimbra Honorary Doctorate
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) has revisited a significant milestone in the academic journey of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who was awarded an honorary doctorate by Portugal’s University of Coimbra in October 2018.
The recognition came in appreciation of Sheikh Sultan’s lifelong contributions to history, literature, and cultural research. His extensive research has shed light on major historical facts and the development of human societies. The university described His Highness as “the man who brings cultures together.”
Established in 1290, the University of Coimbra is the oldest university in Portugal and among the oldest in Europe.
It is a leading academic and research institution and was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013. The honorary doctorate is its highest distinction, conferred on individuals who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in cultural, literary, or scientific fields.
Throughout its history, the university has bestowed this honour upon just 190 distinguished figures from Portugal and around the world, including current Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and the former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.
During the award ceremony, His Highness commended the university’s leadership for promoting cultural exchange and strengthening ties between nations.
