UrduPoint.com

Du Finalises Partnership Agreement With Thales To Enhance Data Security Processes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced details of a new partnership agreement with Thales, a worldwide leader in data protection, to enhance its Cybersecurity Defence Centre and Digital Trust portfolio.

With data breaches increasing in frequency throughout the digital landscape and regulatory requirements mandating related compliance becoming more stringent, du has prioritised its focus on enhancing sensitive data security, both on-premises and in cloud environments. The partnership was made official with a signing ceremony at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which concluded Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said, "Now more than ever, the telecommunications and ICT arenas demand advanced data security solutions that deliver the best possible outcomes continuously. du has always engaged with external partners to combat threats and prevent potential digital discrepancies from presenting themselves and negatively impacting clients and communities.

And as such, we are delighted to make our collaboration with Thales official under the banner of GITEX 2021. The enterprises and government entities we support can rest assured that every data security component will become even more enhanced in due course. Related activities will ultimately be beneficial for all, subsequently upgrading security postures, securing in-country data, and elevating our process-driven and defence-in-depth approach."

Sebastien Pavie, VP Sales Southern EMEA, Data Protection solutions, Thales, added, "We are proud to be providing businesses with the necessary capabilities to protect and manage essential data through encryption, advanced key management, tokenisation, and authentication and access management through this collaboration. We look forward to supporting du moving forward, and GITEX 2021 marks the beginning of what promises to be an effective and successful partnership."

