Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Reports $843.6 Million H1 Revenue
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported a 24% year-on-year increase in revenue to US$843.6 million for the first half of 2025, up from $679.2 million in the same period last year.
Profit before tax surged 228 percent to $506.8 million, compared with $154.3 million in H1 2024, supported by improved profitability metrics and the recent acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).
The company’s pre-tax margin and return on equity improved to 25.7 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.
Operating cash flow stood at $659 million in the first half, and total assets increased to nearly $16 billion as of end-June 2025, up from around $13 billion at the end of December 2024.
The rise followed DAE’s $2 billion acquisition of NAC in May.
The acquisition expanded DAE’s aircraft portfolio to approximately 750 aircraft, including owned, managed, and committed fleet, representing nearly 50 percent growth.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “We have fully integrated the front office functions and are on track to fully integrate all middle- and back-office functions and systems by the end of this quarter."
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ICESCO Sharjah continues to support innovation, digital education across Islamic world8 hours ago
-
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certifications8 hours ago
-
Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship9 hours ago
-
UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 20259 hours ago
-
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue9 hours ago
-
Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI9 hours ago
-
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawaher bint Musaed9 hours ago
-
Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City9 hours ago
-
Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich10 hours ago
-
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday10 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Independence Days10 hours ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase10 hours ago