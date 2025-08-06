UAE President To Begin Official Visit To Russia On Thursday
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin an official visit to the Russian Federation on Thursday, 7th August.
During the visit, His Highness will discuss with Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that serve joint development, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest.
Recent Stories
Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday
Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..
Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich53 seconds ago
-
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday1 minute ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Independence Days31 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase46 minutes ago
-
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar2 hours ago
-
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation3 hours ago
-
Vietnam’s FDI grows 27.3% in seven months3 hours ago
-
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport4 hours ago
-
Japan's real wages in June fall 1.3%, down for 6th straight month4 hours ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record4 hours ago
-
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised4 hours ago
-
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup12 hours ago