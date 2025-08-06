UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin an official visit to the Russian Federation on Thursday, 7th August.

During the visit, His Highness will discuss with Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that serve joint development, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest.