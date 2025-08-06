Open Menu

Sadia Iqbal Gets Category ‘A’ Central Contract For 2025-26 Season

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 02:28 PM

Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season

PCB introduces an ‘E’ category, designates as Emerging category in order to encourage young and budding cricketers

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) Sadia Iqbal, currently ranked at the top of ICC T20I bowling rankings, has been awarded a Category ‘A’ central contract as the Pakistan cricket board announces the Women’s Central Contracts for the 2025-26 season.

To encourage young and budding cricketers, the PCB has also introduced an ‘E’ category, designated as the Emerging category.

Two players – Eyman Fatima (uncapped) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (three ODIs, seven T20Is) are part of the Emerging category. Both players are members of the Ireland-bound Pakistan women’s squad, which is set to play three T20Is from 6 to 10 August in Dublin. Also, both players were part of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.

A total of 20 players have been awarded contracts across five categories, with 10 players placed in Category D.

The contracts, which run from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, see a substantial 50 per cent increase across all categories in player retainers. The contracts were finalised by the women’s selection committee in consultation with head coach Muhammad Wasim.

Over the next 12 months, the Pakistan women’s team will feature in two ICC events – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (September-October 2025) and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June 2026), in addition to playing bilateral series at home and away.

Among the 20 contracted players, Aliya Riaz (Category B), Natalia Parvaiz (Category D), Sidra Nawaz (Category D), Waheeda Akhtar (Category D), Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar (both Category E) are new inclusions.

In addition to Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig (promoted from Category C to B) and Rameen Shamim (from Category D to C) have earned upgrades.

Category A:

Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin

Category B:

Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu

Category C:

Rameen Shamim

Category D:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Category E:

Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC PCB Young Dublin South Africa January June July August All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Baye ..

Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

38 seconds ago
 UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on ..

UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

47 seconds ago
 Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract ..

Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

46 minutes ago
 Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

3 hours ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

4 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

4 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports