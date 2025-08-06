Rory McIlroy Returns To Defend DP World Tour Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Grand Slam winner and five-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy will return to Jumeirah Golf Estates from 13th-16th to defend his DP World Tour Championship title at the season-ending Rolex Series event.
The Northern Irishman delivered a masterclass in control and shot-making to claim his third DP World Tour Championship victory in 2024, sealing a record-equalling sixth Race to Dubai title to sit alongside the late, great Seve Ballesteros and further cementing his status as one of the most decorated players in Tour history.
The 36-year-old has moved into joint second place for the most Race to Dubai victories and now sits two behind Colin Montgomerie, as he bids to add another European Number One crown to his already impressive career.
McIlroy has four additional victories in Dubai, and the Masters Champion currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings ahead of Tyrrell Hatton by 1,109.
51 points.
He will spend two weeks in the UAE following confirmation that he will also tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - the first event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs - qualifying for both season-ending events thanks to that thrilling victory at Augusta National, a fourth-place finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a tied runner up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, and tied seventh at The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
“Dubai has always been a special place for me,” said McIlroy. “Winning both the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai last year was an incredible way to finish the season. To equal Seve’s record made it even more special. I’ve played some great golf this year and I’m looking forward to finishing strong again in front of the fans at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ICESCO Sharjah continues to support innovation, digital education across Islamic world8 hours ago
-
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certifications8 hours ago
-
Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship9 hours ago
-
UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 20259 hours ago
-
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue9 hours ago
-
Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI9 hours ago
-
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawaher bint Musaed9 hours ago
-
Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City9 hours ago
-
Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich10 hours ago
-
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday10 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Independence Days10 hours ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase10 hours ago