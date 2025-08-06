Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices

(@Abdulla99267510)

Several suspicious websites offer counterfeit tickets for Pakistan, India match scheduled for September 14 in the UAE

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) With anticipation building for the Pakistan-India showdown in next month’s Asia Cup 2025, the fake tickets are being sold online for exorbitant prices — even though official ticket sales have yet to begin.

A Gulf-based newspaper reported that the several suspicious websites are offering counterfeit tickets for the high-profile encounter scheduled for September 14 in the UAE. One such website was found selling “VIP passes” for as much as AED 11,000, while standard tickets were being listed for over AED 1,500.

The authorities urged cricket the fans to remain vigilant and refrain from purchasing tickets through unauthorised platforms.

They warned that scammers are exploiting public excitement around the Pakistan-India match by circulating fake web links and counterfeit tickets.

The officials strongly advised the fans to buy tickets only from official outlets once sales are formally announced, cautioning the public to avoid suspicious links and websites to protect themselves from fraud.

The Pakistan-India clash remains one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the tournament, and demand for tickets is expected to be exceptionally high once legitimate sales open.