Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Emirates has entered a landmark seven-year partnership with FC Bayern Munchen, 34-time Bundesliga champions and six-time UEFA Champions League titleholders.

The agreement positions Emirates as Platinum Partner of FC Bayern Munich’s first team from the 2025-26 season through to the 2031-32 season.