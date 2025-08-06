Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced a strategic partnership with SleekFlow, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel messaging solutions.

The collaboration - facilitated through Shams' value-added services arm Mazeed - is set to deliver powerful tools and training that will help entrepreneurs and SMEs enhance their customer communication and sales strategies.

SleekFlow is an agentic AI platform that transforms conversations into sales. Trusted by over 2,000 enterprises across 70 countries, the platform unifies WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Messenger, SMS, Website Live Chat, and more into a single, clutter-free workspace—so teams can focus on building relationships that convert.

Seamlessly integrated with e-commerce, payments, Calendar, and CRM systems, SleekFlow’s AI Revenue Agent understands customer history, recommends products, collects payments, and schedules appointments, handling the entire journey from inquiry to sale. Designed for AI-human collaboration, SleekFlow’s Inbox Copilot centralises communication, automates repetitive tasks, and highlights next steps and upsell opportunities.

“At Shams, we believe that innovation in communication is key to business growth,” said Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Shams.

“Our partnership with SleekFlow empowers our entrepreneurs with modern AI-driven tools that simplify engagement and help them stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape.”

Henson Tsai, Founder and CEO of SleekFlow, said, “This partnership enables businesses to seamlessly connect with customers across multiple social channels like WhatsApp, TikTok, etc., and drive growth. By combining SleekFlow’s flexible e-commerce integration with Shams’ dynamic ecosystem, we aim to equip startups and SMEs with the digital solutions they need to thrive in the middle East’s fast-paced market, fostering innovation and success.”

Jack Chan, UAE Country Manager at SleekFlow, stated, “Our partnership with Shams reflects SleekFlow’s commitment to empowering UAE businesses with AI-driven chat solutions, enhancing communication, accelerating sales, and boosting retention through personalised, conversion-focused conversations in thriving sectors like e-commerce and creative media production.”

The collaboration will also include exclusive offers and packages for Shams community members, making AI technology more accessible to startups and SMEs.