Open Menu

Shams To Revolutionise Customer Engagement With AI

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced a strategic partnership with SleekFlow, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel messaging solutions.

The collaboration - facilitated through Shams' value-added services arm Mazeed - is set to deliver powerful tools and training that will help entrepreneurs and SMEs enhance their customer communication and sales strategies.

SleekFlow is an agentic AI platform that transforms conversations into sales. Trusted by over 2,000 enterprises across 70 countries, the platform unifies WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Messenger, SMS, Website Live Chat, and more into a single, clutter-free workspace—so teams can focus on building relationships that convert.

Seamlessly integrated with e-commerce, payments, Calendar, and CRM systems, SleekFlow’s AI Revenue Agent understands customer history, recommends products, collects payments, and schedules appointments, handling the entire journey from inquiry to sale. Designed for AI-human collaboration, SleekFlow’s Inbox Copilot centralises communication, automates repetitive tasks, and highlights next steps and upsell opportunities.

“At Shams, we believe that innovation in communication is key to business growth,” said Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Shams.

“Our partnership with SleekFlow empowers our entrepreneurs with modern AI-driven tools that simplify engagement and help them stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape.”

Henson Tsai, Founder and CEO of SleekFlow, said, “This partnership enables businesses to seamlessly connect with customers across multiple social channels like WhatsApp, TikTok, etc., and drive growth. By combining SleekFlow’s flexible e-commerce integration with Shams’ dynamic ecosystem, we aim to equip startups and SMEs with the digital solutions they need to thrive in the middle East’s fast-paced market, fostering innovation and success.”

Jack Chan, UAE Country Manager at SleekFlow, stated, “Our partnership with Shams reflects SleekFlow’s commitment to empowering UAE businesses with AI-driven chat solutions, enhancing communication, accelerating sales, and boosting retention through personalised, conversion-focused conversations in thriving sectors like e-commerce and creative media production.”

The collaboration will also include exclusive offers and packages for Shams community members, making AI technology more accessible to startups and SMEs.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Sharjah Sale Rashid Middle East SMS Market Media From WhatsApp Allied Rental Modarba Instagram

Recent Stories

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

44 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawaher bin ..

1 minute ago
 Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah Univ ..

Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City

16 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for ..

Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices

18 minutes ago
 DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed As ..

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president

24 minutes ago
 Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Baye ..

Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

31 minutes ago
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on ..

UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

31 minutes ago
 Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract ..

Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

1 hour ago
 Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East