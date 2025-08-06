DG ISPR Dismisses Reports Of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Becoming President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 02:37 PM
Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary says this time they will begin from East of India against any aggression
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary has dismissed reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming President.
In an interview with The Economist, he said speculations about Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president are completely baseless.
The DG ISPR also dismissed political analysis made after Marka-e-Haq.
When asked about what will be Pakistan's response to any Indian military action, the DG ISPR said this time we will begin from the East of India. He said Pakistan will start with deep strikes inside India. He said India needs to understand that they can be hit anywhere.
