Open Menu

DG ISPR Dismisses Reports Of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Becoming President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 02:37 PM

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary says this time they will begin from East of India against any aggression

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary has dismissed reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming President.

In an interview with The Economist, he said speculations about Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president are completely baseless.

The DG ISPR also dismissed political analysis made after Marka-e-Haq.

When asked about what will be Pakistan's response to any Indian military action, the DG ISPR said this time we will begin from the East of India. He said Pakistan will start with deep strikes inside India. He said India needs to understand that they can be hit anywhere.

Related Topics

Pakistan India ISPR From Asim Munir

Recent Stories

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed As ..

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president

10 seconds ago
 Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Baye ..

Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

7 minutes ago
 UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on ..

UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract ..

Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

52 minutes ago
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

3 hours ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

4 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

4 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan