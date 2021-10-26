Dubai CommerCity signs strategic MoU with Mashreq

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE.

The MoU aims to offer Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) with the ideal ecosystem for setting up their e-commerce business, through providing them with access to Application Programming Interfaces (API) integration and banking services through Mashreq’s exclusively digital business banking platform, NEOBiz.

As part of the MoU, e-commerce businesses will be able to utilise Mashreq's NEOBiz platform, enabling them to open bank accounts in a rapid and efficient manner, as well as receive assistance from Mashreq’s dedicated team of experts. The MoU will also provide e-commerce businesses and SMEs with discounted access to accounting packages, cloud infrastructure, digital tools and a suite of mobile point-of-sale solutions, payment gateways and software systems such as ZohoBooks, microsoft Office and AWS, to scale their business and propel its growth.

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity, said, "We are proud to be signing a strategic MoU with Mashreq, who will be providing e-commerce businesses at Dubai CommerCity with access to their advanced digital banking platform, facilitating the process of setting up their business.

This partnership contributes to establishing Dubai CommerCity’s position as an innovation centre that supports entrepreneurs and SMEs to grow their business and expand their brand’s exposure in the region.

"At Dubai CommerCity, we always ensure providing our customers with a unique ecosystem where they can access advanced solutions, packages, and services that support their growth," added Forster.

Vikas Thapar, Head of Business Banking and NEOBiz at Mashreq Bank, said, "We are pleased to be a part of Dubai CommerCity’s innovation ecosystem and support the growth of SMEs, who play an instrumental role in supporting the national economy and enabling job creation. As part of our strategic partnership, Mashreq will provide Dubai CommerCity’s SMEs and e-commerce start-ups with a robust portfolio of banking and financial solutions, allowing them to focus on kick-starting and scaling up their businesses."