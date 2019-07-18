Dubai Culture launches 100-Day Plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Dubai Culture & Arts Authority,Dubai Culture, announced the launch of its 100-Day Plan that seeks to develop various sectors under the overarching umbrella of the Authority’s strategy by advancing upon and improving the internal organisational framework at Dubai Culture. This is achieved by reviewing the list of projects, budgets, policies, and processes as well as developing the internal environment and creating a harmonious institutional culture among the Authority’s staff, in addition to launching a series of creative initiatives and setting well identified standards for measuring employee performance and project effectiveness. Accomplishing the objectives of the plan comes in line with the Authority’s vision and Dubai Plan 2021 to establish Dubai as a "home for creative and capable individuals, full of pride and happiness," committing to a "leading and distinct government."

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said: "The Authority recently launched an organizational capabilities development program in the areas of organizational, administrative and functional excellence, in line with the Dubai Government Excellence Program, highlighting the Authority’s effective participation. Our recent field visits to Dubai’s heritage and cultural sites, which preceded the official launch of the 100-Day Plan, guided us in drawing effective goals and strategies, in line with the directives of the Government of Dubai and the vision of our wise leadership.

The plan is not only being implemented for the Authority. Its results will reflect positively on all members of society."

Drawing inspiration from Dubai Expo 2020’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ the 100-Day Plan will also explore ways to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the best cities in the world. It is notable that the plan was launched after Dubai Culture leadership team recently conducted extensive field visits to various cultural and heritage sites across Dubai to evaluate their readiness to host the upcoming Expo 2020 and the Authority’s compliance with the objectives of Dubai Plan 2021. To achieve its mission, the Authority appointed Palladium, a reputable global consultancy, as its partner to progress on the implementation of the plan.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.