Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Emirates Cardiac Society announces the launch of the first of its kind conference in the GCC, “Cardiovascular Disease in Women Conference” in cooperation with the Saudi Group of Women Heart (Saudi Heart Association), by a group of experts and specialists to discuss the latest developments and research related to women’s heart diseases. With the participation of specialists from the GCC: UAE, Saudi, Bahrain and Oman and Dr. Alaide Chieffo from Italy.

The two days event will take place at the Conrad Hotel on 3-4 February, the same time as International Women’s Heart Disease Awareness Day which is held globally on the 3rd of February 2023. On the sidelines of the “Women’s Heart Disease Conference”, awareness campaigns will be organized by the society throughout the year, in the shape of several virtual workshops to introduce and raise awareness of heart diseases, and several initiatives across UAE commercial centres and malls, where to measure blood pressure, body mass index, sugar and cholesterol as well as providing health tips and guidance about women’s fitness and nutrition.

The CVD In Women Conference committee will include Dr. Juwairia Alali, the President of the Emirates Cardiac Society, Vice President Dr Abdullah Shehab and Scientific Committee Chairperson Dr Wael Al-Mahmeed and Head of Congenital and Genetic Heart Disease Working Group of Emirates Cardiac Society Dr Ghadeera Al Mansouri.

The President of the Emirates Cardiac Society and consultant Cardiologist, Dr Juwairia Alali, noted its importance to realize: “CVDs are the leading cause of death among women worldwide. However, when comparing men to women with cardiovascular diseases, women strokes are often misdiagnosed or mistreated because their symptoms do not match the known heart diseases recognised by doctors as well due to insufficient awareness among women and society of the symptoms specific to women.”

Many studies and research have shown several differences in the cardiovascular system related to sex (male or female), and would often affect the microscopic level and pose complex challenges to obtaining information about how women and men suffer from heart disease, such examples include:

• Women have smaller blood vessels and heart chambers

• Women have a lower number of red blood cells

• Postural changes (such as standing up quickly after lying down) affect women more than men, making them more likely to suffer a sudden drop in blood pressure or fainting

• Changing hormones: Hormonal changes that women experience during pregnancy, lactation, and the premenopausal period

Dr Ghadeera Saeed Al-Mansoori – Consultant Cardiologist said: “Congenital heart defects are often diagnosed at birth and with the progress of surgical treatment, the category of adults with congenital heart defects increases.

” Complications of congenital heart disease in women lead to irregular heartbeats as well as heart failure, which means the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the needs of the body.

Untreated childhood heart disease may cause high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries (pulmonary hypertension). Some congenital heart defects cause more blood to flow to the lungs, then the pressure rises—eventually leading to heart muscle weakness and failure. Most Women with a simple congenital defect can complete the pregnancy successfully, but unfortunately, some women will struggle to complete a healthy pregnancy for both the child and mother. Therefore, always consult with your doctor regarding the risks and complications that may occur as well as any plans and care needed prior to your pregnancy.

Dr Abdullah Shehab Professor of Cardiology and Vice-President of the Emirates Cardiac Society said, “Over the past decade, we were able to make massive progress in spreading awareness of cardiovascular diseases, as they are the main cause of death among women. There has also become greater awareness of the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. We are keen now to focus on identifying the age stages and their risks of developing cardiovascular disease in women and working to prevent and spread.

Dr Wael Al-Mahmeed, Consultant Cardiologist “More research is needed to identify the factors responsible for gender differences that have effects and constitute traditional risk factors, to understand them and work to improve the treatments for cardiovascular diseases.” Al-Mahmeed added, “It should also communicate with health sector officials and committees responsible for clinical treatments to design specific interventional treatments according to the patient’s sex.”

Women should also be mindful that other factors pose a risk to their health, especially rheumatic immune diseases, and heart diseases during pregnancy, which can be identified during reproductive life and can contribute to the development of current risk assessment strategies for the Primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases. This conference Is Organized by ICOM

