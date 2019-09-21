Dubai Investment Week to boost investor confidence: Hamdan bin Mohammed

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, emphasised that Foreign Direct Investment flows into Dubai in 2019 continued to grow remarkably, making the emirate one of the top three global FDI locations.

This achievement has been made possible by the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan added that such an achievement reflects the confidence of the local and global investor community in Dubai's strategic plans and vision for the future.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has issued directives to hold the fifth edition of Dubai Investment Week from 29 September to 3 October 2019, under the theme 'Investing in the City of the Future’.

He said the week-long programme of events will showcase how Dubai has transformed the challenges of future cities into opportunities for growth, partnership and innovation to cope with the needs of the present and lead the world as the smart and sustainable city of the future.

"The Dubai leadership’s push in adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and creating regulatory frameworks for new business models have further developed Dubai’s investment environment and opportunities as well as its human capital, and hard and digital infrastructure advantages," said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. "Today, Dubai is a preferred global FDI destination in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed hailed the role of " Dubai Investment Week", organised by Dubai Investment Development Agency, an agency of Dubai Economy, in enhancing the readiness of the investment environment and investor confidence in the emirate, as well as highlighting current and future investment opportunities in the strategic and emerging economic sectors in the emirate.

He also praised the progress achieved in facilitating investments and supporting the success and expansion of businesses through the introduction of new and innovative legislation and services. Furthermore, he called for deeper cooperation between government entities and investors to further enhance the productivity, competitiveness, and return on investment in the emirate and enhance the contribution of FDI projects to the sustainable economic development of the UAE and Dubai.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy said, "The Dubai Investment Week is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and reflects Dubai's leading position in enhancing FDI’s contribution to the future."

Al Qamzi pointed out that DIW 2019 edition comes at a time when the UAE’s and Dubai’s investment environment is witnessing many positive developments. "A series of legislation and new initiatives by our wise leadership to boost investments, have enhanced Dubai’s attractiveness for capital, technology, and talent," he added.

"Dubai’s success in attracting remarkable FDI flows will further enhance the emirate's position as a pivotal hub in the global economy, thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai," continued Al Qamzi.

"Dubai Economy is committed to further develop and enhance cooperation with local and international investors through the DIW 2019 programme as a leading global platform to learn about opportunities for growth, partnership, and innovation in Dubai," said Al Qamzi.

"Despite regional and global economic challenges, FDI inflows into Dubai in recent years, have been sustainable and growing. Today, Dubai is one of the top three global FDI locations, which reflects investors’ confidence in the Emirate’s investment ecosystem and its strategic advantage as the city of the future, the gateway for regional growth markets and global business hub," he concluded.

Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer of DUBAI FDI noted that the DIW 2019 will focus on partnerships with investors and how Dubai keeps pace with the current and future aspirations of local and global investors to further develop its FDI ecosystem.

"We aim to develop new investment opportunities in strategic and emerging economic sectors and transform the challenges facing future cities to new investment opportunities to enhance the success and expansion of global companies and startups in Dubai and beyond," Al Gergawi added.

He also highlighted that DIW 2019 is set to draw more participation from both government entities and Free Zones as organising partners of specialised ‘Spotlight on Investment Opportunities’ forums, with a focus on sectoral investment opportunities.

"Specialised forums highlighting sector developments, government strategies and global trends will enhance the participation of the local and global investor communities in shaping the policy and the opportunities of the future to develop an ideal investment environment," he added.

DIW 2019 agenda includes four strategic forums. The ‘Spotlight on Investment Opportunities’ forums will be organised in partnership with Dubai Health Authority to present healthcare investment opportunities and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to showcase investment opportunities for Chinese companies in light of the latest government strategies and global trends.

The ‘FDI Readiness Forum’, a capacity-building forum dedicated to investment promotion professionals, will feature workshops and expert panels on Dubai’s strategic advantages.

The ‘Impact FDI Forum,’ to be held in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, will discuss corporate venture capital in entrepreneurship and innovation and its role in shaping the future of cities. The ‘FDI Policy Forum,’ to be held in partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, will discuss issues related to investing in the talent ecosystem and policies to develop and attract future talent.

The opening ceremony of DIW 2019 will be held on Monday, September 30, at the Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and will be attended by government leaders and international delegations from the United States, Britain, Italy, China and India, and representatives of leading international companies, entrepreneurs and FDI experts. Several notable speakers will participate in the leaders’ dialogue sessions featuring global experts, government leaders, and senior executives.

The Opening Ceremony also features the ‘Impact FDI Awards’ 2018, presented to leading FDI projects, in recognition of their contributions to the future of Dubai’s sustainable economic development and prosperity. The programme also features keynote presentations and panel discussions on the economic outlook, investor services and new initiatives offered by Dubai Economy.