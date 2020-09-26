UrduPoint.com
Dubai Landmarks Light Up In Colours Of Saudi Flag In Celebration Of KSA National Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) To celebrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's 90th National Day, Dubai's most iconic landmarks lit up in the colours of the Saudi flag while the city’s best loved destinations hosted great family-friendly events with traditional folk dancing, laser shows, dancing fountains and smiles helping to spread the message of ‘KSA and UAE Together Forever’.

Some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Dubai Frame illuminated in the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag in a wonderful showcase of unity with citizens of Saudi Arabia in the UAE and overseas.

Shoppers and families visiting Dubai Festival City Mall were wowed by the spectacular IMAGINE Show. The stunning light and fountains show entertained residents and visitors as part of the mall’s fun-packed Calendar of events.

More Stories From Middle East

