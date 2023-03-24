Dubai logs over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) A total of 3,164 real estate transactions worth AED8.6 billion were conducted during the week ending 24th March, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report said that 218 plots were sold for AED1.9 billion, while apartment and villa sales stood at 2,177, totalling AED4.73 billion.

The top three sales were two lands sold in Palm Jumeirah worth AED550 million and AED74 million, and a land worth AED70 million in Al Thanyah Fourth.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 94 sales transactions worth AED326.

67 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 25 sales transactions worth AED247.85 million, and Jabal Ali First with 24 sales transactions worth AED65 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers were an AED61 million unit in Mankhool, an AED54 million unit in Palm Jumeirah, and an AED52 million unit in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED1.54 billion. Meanwhile, 349 properties worth AED522 million were granted between first-degree relatives.