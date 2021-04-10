UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Ready Ramadan Cannons

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) DUBAI, 10th April 2021 (WAM) - Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of iftar and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.

Dubai Police have been making the final arrangements and remain on standby to fire the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new crescent and the start of Ramadan, as is tradition since the early 1960s.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said that cannons have been set up in six different locations across the emirates.

Including Atlantis -the Palm, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Burj Khalifa, Al Mamzar Beach, Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, and the praying ground in Al Mankhool.

Al Amimi pointed out that the Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons reminds people of the time they could end their fasts.

"Every year families gather to watch the Ramadan cannons. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and as per the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19, firing Ramadan cannons could be viewed only on tv as no one would be allowed to gather at the locations" he added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Dubai April Mosque TV Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Kalba Cloc ..

5 minutes ago

Railways minister inspects retrieved land

59 seconds ago

GCU introduces new student advisory system

1 minute ago

Attack on Mozambique's Palma Involved Militants Fr ..

1 minute ago

Brazil building new giant Christ statue, taller th ..

1 minute ago

Body recovered from Sutlej river

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.