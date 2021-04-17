Dubai Police ‘Sail Safely’ responds to 65 SOS calls

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Police ‘Sail Safely’ service has successfully facilitated the rapid emergency response to 65 distress calls and helped warn thousands of registered users about sea conditions and hazards, since the service was launched two years ago.

The number of owners and captains of marine crafts registered in the ‘Sail Safely’ service has reached 3,715 users on both iOS and Android operating smartphones, said Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, in a statement on Saturday.

Al-Suwaidi reaffirmed Dubai Police's keenness on developing all available services in all sectors, including the marine sector, by utilising the latest technologies and artificial intelligence systems to achieve the strategic objectives of Dubai Police of ensuring community happiness, enabling a safe city, and innovations in resource management.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, confirmed that they have readied all marine rescue and security boats across eight maritime rescue points: Al Hamriya, Deira Port –Hyatt Regency, Dubai Creek –Al Maktoum Bridge, the Floating Bridge, Fishing Harbour 1- Jumeirah 1, Fishing Harbour 2 - Jumeirah 4, Fishing Harbour 3 –Umm Suqeim, and Dubai Eye.

Al Naqbi explained that ‘Sail Safely’ service can track a cruise's journey; warn users about any delays during the trip; identify hazards; send distress requests directly to the Dubai Police; facilitate rapid emergency response; determine the location of those in distress as well as the type and degree of distress severity.

"The service also provides users with free and easy access interactive marine maps. It also allows users to determine the emergency: drowning, collision, shortage of fuel, or boat malfunction," he added.

Al Naqbi said ‘Sail Safely’ ensures the jurisdiction area of the Ports Police Station is completely covered. He added that 99 per cent of the received emergency calls were within the scope of ‘Sail Safely’ coverage.

He also urged owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service through the smart app of Dubai Police and to send their feedback and suggestions regarding the service directly through the app.