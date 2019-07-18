Dubai qualified to be Capital of the Arab Media: Arab League

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Dr. Fawzi Mohammed Al Ghweil, Director of Technical Administration of the Council of Arab Information Ministers at the Arab League, stated that Dubai is qualified to be the "Capital of the Arab Media."

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, in Cairo, Al Ghweil congratulated the UAE for the naming of Dubai as the Capital of the Arab Media in 2020, adding that this decision is correct, as Dubai has a prominent regional and international stature.

He also noted that they will draft a programme for Dubai’s celebrations and the technical committee in charge of these celebrations will include members of the Technical Administration of the Council of Arab Information Ministers at the Arab League, the Arab Media Forum and other relevant authorities selected by the UAE.

The committee will include a coordinator from the UAE, and will involve the participation of relevant media authorities and institutions, he added.

Al Ghweil thanked the National Media Council, NMC, and Watani Al Emarat for their related efforts.