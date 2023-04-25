UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.4 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 395 sales transactions worth AED1.02 billion, in addition to 86 mortgage deals of AED418.13 million, and 27 gift deals amounting to AED37.78 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 360 villas and apartments worth AED673.91 million, and 35 land plots worth AED348.11 million.

The mortgages included 67 villas and apartments worth AED265.64 million and 19 land plots valued at AED152.49 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.

