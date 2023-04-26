Dubai records over AED1.9 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 451 sales transactions worth AED1.2 billion, in addition to 82 mortgage deals of AED663.03 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED36.64 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 416 villas and apartments worth AED819.39 million, and 35 land plots worth AED384.67 million.

The mortgages included 66 villas and apartments worth AED104.31 million and 16 land plots valued at AED558.73 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.